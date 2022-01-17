Much like the Maserati Grecale, the Alfa Romeo Tonale has been pushed back by a few months as parent company Stellantis has suffered setbacks caused by the microchip shortage. The sub-Stelvio crossover will go on sale later this year in Europe and has been confirmed for the US market. Meanwhile, the Italian brand is putting the finishing touches by testing two prototypes in northern Europe, partially revealing the final headlights and taillights.

Having seen the namesake concept nearly three years ago, the road-going Tonale certainly can't debut soon enough. Despite the camouflage, we can easily observe the Geneva showcar's look has been largely retained for the production model, but with some predictable changes. Bigger lights are noticeable both front and rear, along with the adoption of regular door handles and side mirrors instead of cameras.

After phasing out the Giulietta, MiTo, and the 4C, Alfa Romeo is down to just two models. It's in dire need of fresh products, so company accountants are eager to see the Tonale in the sales charts sooner rather than later. It is believed the world premiere will take place on February 17, but nothing is official at this point. When it does eventually debut, it will become the company's first hybrid.

According to an unconfirmed report, the top-spec version won't be a high-powered gasoline model. Instead, it's said to employ a PHEV setup consisting of a turbocharged 1.3-liter engine and an electric motor. The hybrid arrangement could be good for 240 horsepower and enable an all-wheel-drive setup as the e-motor is rumored to power the rear axle while the ICE will drive the front wheels.

One of the missing pieces of the puzzle is the battery size, although the mechanically related Jeep Compass 4xe is equipped with a 11.4-kWh pack. Elsewhere, there should also be a gasoline 1.3-liter mill with 130 hp and a more potent 160-hp variant featuring mild-hybrid tech. Rounding off the list of powertrains could be a 1.6-liter diesel rated at 130 hp.

Size-wise, the Tonale is expected to measure 4,528 millimeters (178.2 inches) long, 1,835 mm (72.2 in) wide, and 1,604 mm (63.1 in) tall, with a wheelbase stretching at 2,636 mm (103.7 in). However, take these dimensions and the rest of the specs with the proverbial pinch of salt as Alfa Romeo remains tight-lipped about its upcoming crossover.

Following the Tonale's debut, a third high-riding model could follow. Company CEO Jean-Phillipe Imparato has hinted at a B-segment crossover, which if the rumor mill is accurate, will go by the name of Brennero and offer a purely electric derivative alongside gas models.