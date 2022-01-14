We love drag racing videos here at Motor1.com, but this one is different from the rest. For starters, we seldom see modified Volkswagen Beetles parading around, never mind one as wildly customized as what we see here. We also don't see them racing Porsche 911s very often, and this blue Beetle puts up a valiant fight. But the outcome of this race doesn't matter, because there is no race. Wait, what?

Before explaining, let's look at the competitors. We have a previous-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S, looking fantastic in yellow. It also appears to be completely stock, meaning its boosted flat-six engine churns out 580 horsepower (433 kilowatts) that goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It's a recipe for exceptional acceleration, enabling the 911 to reach 60 mph in around three seconds on any paved surface, prepped or otherwise.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Porsche 911 shop now

Its rival is obviously far from stock. There's no other way to say it – this classic Volkswagen Beetle simply looks badass from any angle. It sits low with a widebody kit, riding on fat tires that likely connect to an all-wheel-drive setup as well. We can't confirm that, nor can we confirm exactly what kind of engine is under the Beetle's rear cover. That information isn't offered but considering the blue bug launches just as hard as the 911, it's safe to say there's some serious firepower lurking in the engine bay.

This is where things get a bit strange. The cars look fantastic as the camera pans around prior to the race, showing a long runway with starting flags blowing in a slight breeze. The cars launch, and it's a side-by-side battle with the Porsche leading slightly to half-track. The Beetle finds extra power on the back half, slowly passing the 911 to take the win. It's an epic side-by-side race, but if we're honest, the video seems rather odd. It's a bit too clean, too smooth. That's because it's not real.

In fact, this is a clever computer-generated race from Rob3rt Design on YouTube. Browsing the channel as well as pages on Facebook and Instagram, you'll see all kinds of renderings and CGI video from this artist, and it's all extremely well done.

Yes, it's a fictional race. But we share it here not because of the action. Rather, we share it as we would any other exquisite example of automotive art. The talent that went into creating these cars, not to mention animating it all for a fun race, is simply extraordinary. We can't wait to see more from this channel in the future.