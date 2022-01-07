Automakers likely had hoped that the troubles of 2020 were behind them, but then came the chip shortage to decimate new car production. However, while many automakers struggled with fussy supply chains throughout the year, the end of it wasn’t all bad news for manufactures.

Here’s a look at 2021’s best-selling cars, trucks, and SUVs. 

20. Subaru Outback:

2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT: Feature

154,623 Units (Up 0.9 Percent)

The Subaru Outback skated through the year without much change from 2020, increasing new sales by 0.9 percent. Subaru’s reputation makes it a popular crossover choice. 

19. Subaru Forester:

2021 Subaru Forester

154,723 Units (Down 12.6 percent)

The Subaru Forester outsold its stablemate, but its sales suffered in 2021. The second of many crossovers on this list saw sales fall 12.6 percent from 176,996 in 2020. 

18.Chevrolet Equinox:

2021 Chevy Equinox facelift

165,323 Units (Down 39.0 percent)

The Chevy Equinox had a strong sales year compared to its competitors, but the Chevy saw sales drastically drop in 2021. Sales fell from 270,994 in 2020 to 165,323 in 2021 – a 39 percent drop. 

17. Mazda CX-5:

2021 Mazda CX-5

168,383 Units (Up 15.0 Percent)

Mazda made the list of best-selling cars in 2020 with the CX-5 crossover, which competes in a crowded segment. However, the CX-5 increased sales by 15 percent over 2020. 

By The Numbers:

f series ram chevy sales Ford F-Series Still Best-Selling Truck, Ram Steals Second From Chevy
best selling cars 2020 Best-Selling Cars, Trucks, And SUVs In 2020

16. Honda Accord:

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid front quarter wide

202,676 Units (Up 1.6 Percent)

Sedans might not sell as well as they used to, but there are dedicated car-buying customers out there, and they were able to help Honda increase Accord sales by 1.6 percent. 

15. Jeep Wrangler:

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe

204,610 Units (Up 2.0 Percent)

SUVs remain popular, and that includes enthusiast choices like the Wrangler, which must not feel too threatened by the new Ford Bronco. Sales for the venerable off-roader increased in 2021 by 2 percent. 

14. Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer Timberline Exterior Front Quarter

219,871 Units (Down 2.8 Percent)

The Ford Explorer remains a best-selling model into 2021 even if it saw its sales dip. The SUV fell 2.8 percent from 2020. 

13 GMC Sierra:

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali CarbonPro Exterior

248,924 Units (Down 1.6 Percent)

Trucks remain as popular as ever, though the GMC Sierra did see sales slip. The luxed-up truck sold nearly 250,000 units but was down 1.6 percent for the year. 

12. Toyota Corolla:

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex: First Drive

248,993 Units (Up 5.0 Percent)

The Toyota Corolla is a perennial best-seller, which didn’t change for 2021. As a matter of fact, the affordable model saw sales increase by 5 percent the last ear. 

11 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Driving Notes

252,520 Units (Up 5.7 Percent) 

Toyota’s most popular truck saw its sales increase in 2021, jumping by 5.7 percent over 2020. It crushed the Tundra in sales. 

10. Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Exterior Front Quarter

264,787 Units (Up 1.0 Percent)

The Honda Civic was another car that saw its sales increase slightly. Civic sales remained virtually unchanged in 2021, raising just 1.0 percent for the year. 

9. Toyota Highlander:

2021 Toyota Highlander XSE

264,128 Units (Up 24.4 percent)

Sales for the recently redesigned Toyota Highlander saw a massive 24.4 percent jump last year. The increase allowed the Toyota to overtake the Explorer in sales. 

8. Jeep Grand Cherokee:

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Exterior

264,444 Units (up 26 Percent)

Jeep jumped into 2021’s top 10 by selling a lot of Grand Cherokees. Sales exploded for the SUV, blowing 2020’s 209,786 sold out of the water. 

7 Nissan Rogue:

2021 Nissan Rogue Front

285,602 Units (Up 25.3 percent)

The Nissan Rogue, which saw a huge redesign for the 2021 model year, was another crossover that saw sales jump in 2021. The new model had several improvements inside and out to keep it in the top 10. 

6. Toyota Camry:

2021 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid

313,795 Units (up 6.6 percent)

2021 saw Toyota take Camry sales back above the 300,000 mark, with sales increasing 6.6 percent for the sedan. It’s the only other car in the top 10 next to the Honda Civic. 

5. Honda CR-V:

2021 Honda CR-V Touring

361,271 Units (Up 8.3 Percent)

Customers might have abandoned cars, but they haven’t abandoned affordability with the Honda CR-V and the fourth-best-selling model of the year. The CR-V crossover remains as popular as ever, combining practicality and affordability into one. Sale rose 8.3 percent despite everything. 

4. Toyota RAV4:

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

407,739 Units (Down 5.3 Percent)

The Toyota RAV4 remains the best-selling non-truck model in America. However, 2021 did see sales slip a bit, down 5.3 percent from the year prior. 

3. Chevrolet Silverado

2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD New Max Tow Rating

529,765 Units (Down 10.8 Percent)

Chevy suffered a massive hit in sales in 2021, which saw Toyota overtake it as America’s best-selling brand. Silverado sales fell 10.8 percent in 2020. 

2.Ram Trucks:

2021 Ram TRX exterior

569,388 Units (Up 1.0 Percent)

Ram trucks outsold the Chevrolet Silverado in 2021, seeing sales increase by just 1 percent. However, it was enough to put Chevy in the rearview mirror. 

1. Ford F-Series:

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

726,004 (Down 7.8 Percent)

The sales figures earlier in the year suggested Ford might have to fight to remain the best-selling vehicle in America, but it cruised through the rest of the year with strong enough sales to keep the top spot. However, like other automakers, Ford saw sales for the F-Series dip 7.8 percent. 

Model YTD 2021 Sales YTD 2020 Sales % Change
20. Subaru Outback 154,623 153,294 + 0.9%
19. Subaru Forester 154,723 176,996 - 12.6%
18. Chevrolet Equinox 165,323 270,994 - 39.0%
17. Mazda CX-5 168,383 146,421 + 15%
16. Honda Accord 202,676 199,458 + 1.6%
15. Jeep Wrangler 204,610 201,311 + 2.0%
14. Ford Explorer 219,871 226,217 - 2.8%
13. GMC Sierra 248,924 253,016 - 1.6%
12.Toyota Corolla 248,993 237,178 + 5.0%
11. Toyota Tacoma 252,520 238,806 + 5.7%
10. Honda Civic 263,787 261,225  + 1.0%
9. Toyota Highlander 264,128 212,276 + 24.4%
8. Jeep Grand Cherokee 264,444 209,786 + 26.0%
7. Nissan Rogue 286,602 227,935 + 25.3%
6. Toyota Camry 313,795 294,348 + 6.6%
5. Honda CR-V 361,271 333,504 + 8.3%
4. Toyota RAV4 407,739 430,387 - 5.3%
3. Chevy Silverado 529,765 594,094 - 10.8%
2. Ram Trucks 569,388 563,676 + 1.0%
1. Ford F-Series 726,004 787,422 - 7.8%

 

Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com