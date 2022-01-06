Every year in sunny South Florida there's a celebration of Italy in the form of beautiful Ferraris. The 31st Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic returns to its traditional wintertime slot for 2022, running from January 20-23 in and around Palm Beach, Florida. With 2022 being Ferrari's 75th anniversary, this year's event adds a special culinary treat that literally brings a taste of Italy to The Breakers.

The Concorso d'Eleganza on Saturday will feature 150 exquisite Ferraris on display, and with 2022 also the 60th anniversary of the legendary 250 GTO, the show will highlight some of the finest Prancing Horses in the world. The Gala Dinner follows the event Saturday evening, and to honor these Ferrari milestones, the menu will include delectable dishes straight from Enzo Ferrari's hometown of Modena.

There's actually a direct connection to Ferrari's founder in the food selection, as the grandson of Enzo's personal chef in the 1950s is creating the menu. He operates a restaurant near Modena and will join the staff at the Gala in presenting specialty dishes that focus on Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. It's an authentic taste of Italy, created by an Italian chef connected to Enzo Ferrari himself. This special Gala Dinner should be one to remember.

That's only a portion of this year's Cavallino Classic. The adventure begins with a track day on Thursday, followed by the Tour d’Eleganza along Florida's coast to Palm Beach and supplemented with other special events on Friday. A special lunch and vehicle display on Sunday concludes the event.

Interested parties can register for the 31st Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic online. All tickets will be delivered digitally; note that the deadline to register without a car is January 15. This year's event will certainly be something special for Ferrari owners and enthusiasts; for additional information and discussion among attendees, visit this thread at FerrariChat.