With 2021 drawing to a close, Ferrari is introducing a 75th anniversary logo to serve as a reminder Enzo Ferrari set up shop back in 1947. While his first car was the Auto Avio Costruzioni 815 from 1940, the 125 S race car introduced seven years later was the first Ferrari-badged model in history. To mark the milestone, the special logo stars in a new video alongside company employees.

2022 is shaping up to be a huge year for both the road and motorsport divisions of Ferrari. On one hand, the Purosangue will be introduced to capitalize on the growing popularity of high-end SUVs. On the other hand, Scuderia Ferrari hopes its next Formula 1 car will finally be competitive again and battle Mercedes and Red Bull under the new regulations coming into effect.

Also coming next year will be a convertible version of the 296 GTB, like carrying the GTS moniker while retaining the plug-in hybrid V6 powertrain of the coupe. A more powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine to outpunch the 830-hp 812 Competizione has been confirmed, but it's unclear whether it will be shown in a new car as early as 2022.

Additional Icona models are on the way as a follow-up to the Monza SP1 and SP2 speedsters and the recently introduced Daytona SP3. On the racing side, the Prancing Horse has signed up for the 2023 Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) program. Ideally, a LaFerrari successor will stem from the race car bound to compete in the new top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Aside from product reveals, Ferrari is going through some major organizational changes. Benedetto Vigna was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on September 1 and is planning a corporate reshuffle. The Maranello-based company has already announced Nicola Boari, Chief Brand Diversification Officer, along with Michael Leiters, Chief Technology Officer, and Vincenzo Regazzoni, Chief Manufacturing Officer, will all be leaving soon.

Replacements for these three members from the senior management have already been identified and hired, with full details about the structural shake-up to be disclosed on January 10.