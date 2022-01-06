Manhart has given the BMW M8 Competition a thorough makeover, giving the coupe a host of performance upgrades and goodies. The latest Manhart MH8 800 is a bit more special, though, with Manhart only producing 10 units of the luxury cruiser.

Those upgrades include changes to the powertrain, with the tuner cranking the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8’s output from 625 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque to 823 hp (613 kW) and 789 lb-ft (1,070 Nm) of torque. Manhart achieves this boost with a two-pronged approach with hardware and software upgrades. Manhart adds its turbo and intercooler upgrade, swaps out the intake and exhaust for its own units, and uploads new software to manage it all. The new stainless steel exhaust ends in four 100-millimeter-diameter tailpipes.

Manhart also offers race downpipes without the catalytic converter, but that upgrade isn’t road legal in most places. The coupe also receives new adjustable KW springs for an improved driving experience. The M8 receives Manhart’s staggered Spider rims that measure 21 inches, with the rears being an inch wider than the fronts.

Visually, the tuner gives the BMW a black radiator grille paired with a host of carbon-fiber goodies through Manhart’s carbon package. Upgrades include the front spoiler, the hood, the side skirts, and the rear diffuser, with a decal kit letting the world know this isn’t your standard M8 Competition. However, the package is subtle on this example's matte blue paintwork. Inside, the tuner kept things simple by adding an Alcantara steering wheel with a carbon accent.

The Manhart MH8 800 Limited 01/10 is a striking car with a potent powertrain and subtle upgrades in the looks department. The tuner loves cranking out high-powered BMWs and vehicles from other luxury brands, like Audi and Mercedes. This matte blue example is the fifth car in the limited production run.