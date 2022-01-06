The next-generation BMW 7 Series is nearing its completion and we expect to see the final product at some point during the second half of the year. Spy photos and teaser images have hinted at a radical new design language for the front end, and there are some pretty impressive tech innovations in the cards, too. It turns out, there could be a new flagship plug-in hybrid model coming, too.

Our friends at BMW Blog report the G70 family of the 7 Series will include a version named M750e xDrive which will receive a more powerful PHEV powertrain compared to the standard 745e xDrive. The system will combine a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine with an electric motor for a potential maximum output of up to 560 horsepower (412 kilowatts).

Gallery: 2023 BMW 7 Series new spy photos

There’s no confirmation yet coming from the Bavarian manufacturer but the online publication claims this new electrified 7er will benefit from upgrades coming from BMW’s M division. These include suspension tweaks and possibly larger brakes, in combination with air suspension that will be standard across the range. Also standard for the new 7 Series will be soft-closing doors and Level 3 self-driving functions depending on the market.

As a side note, BMW debuted a new super-powerful plug-in hybrid system with the XM concept. The prototype featured a V8 combustion engine mated to an electric motor for a peak output of 750 hp (551 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. It’s highly unlikely that we will see this hybridized V8 under the hood of the next-generation 7 Series, though.

An all-electric version of BMW’s flagship sedan is also under development. Sharing the company’s fifth-generation eDrive technology with the iX and i4, the i7 should be launched together with the conventional 7 Series. Look for a dual-motor setup with about 600 hp (447 kW) delivered to all four wheels.