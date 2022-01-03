The Buick Regal is no longer available in the United States but the model is still alive in other parts of the world. It was refreshed in 2020 for China and the European version, wearing an Opel badge and the Insignia moniker, also received a facelift. This means it should remain on sale for at least another three years but once it is retired, it will be replaced by a brand new vehicle.

The next-generation Insignia is not coming until 2024 but AutoExpress already has early details to share about the future of the nameplate. According to a new report by the British publication, the vehicle will morph into a crossover that will take the shape of something between an SUV and a traditional multi-purpose vehicle.

Seeing how the Citroen C5 has made a very similar metamorphosis and the next-generation Ford Mondeo also expected to shift to a more SUV-like shape, Opel’s move makes sense. The new Insignia promises to deliver more interior room and probably a larger cargo space, plus a higher seating position and more clearance.

According to AutoExpress, the model could ride on the eVMP architecture which will be shared with the upcoming replacements for the Peugeot 3008 and 5008. If this turns out to be true, it would mean the new Insignia will most likely get a fully electric version with different battery options and a range of between 250 and 400 miles. Power is expected to vary from 135 to 335 horsepower (99 to 246 kilowatts).

Being a heavily reworked version of the EMP2 platform, the new underpinnings will also allow Opel to offer its customers combustion engines. Don’t expect to see pure combustion power, though, as the only available ICEs will be mated to electric motors in plug-in hybrid systems. The current family of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines will reportedly be replaced by new mild-hybrid units developed in cooperation with Belgian engineering firm Punch Powertrain.

With Opel no longer under GM's umbrella, we don't expect to see a successor to the Buick Regal sharing any of the mechanical bits with the new Insignia.