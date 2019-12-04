It was more than a month ago when the Chinese version of the Buick Regal received a nip and tuck and now its European cousin is getting the changes as Opel and Vauxhall are unveiling the 2020 Insignia. You’d have to be a diehard fan of the Rüsselsheim brand to spot the updates right away since the exterior design tweaks have been kept down to a minimum. The front grille is perhaps the most noticeable due to its new pattern and a chrome edge, but it’s not something to write home about.

The mid-cycle refresh prepared for the Insignia also comes along with revised adaptive beam IntelliLux LED headlights featuring 84 LEDs per cluster, along with circular fog lights and a discreetly modified front bumper. At the back, you’ll observe the reshaped tips of the dual exhaust system and a mildly updated bumper rounding off the changes on the outside.

While images of the interior are not available at the moment of writing, we do know the 2020 Insignia now boasts smartphone wireless charging and an upgraded infotainment system with a fresh new look for the navigation. A newly developed reversing camera is also part of the revised technological package introduced with the facelift.

Opel will have the Insignia on public display in January 2020 during the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium when hopefully we’ll find out about any possible changes to the engine lineup. Although the adjacent images are only showing the Grand Sport liftback and the more practical Sports Tourer wagon, the rugged Country Tourer should follow later next year when we’re also expecting to see the updated Insignia GSi.

As for the U.S.-spec Regal, Regal TourX and Regal GS, they’ll likely arrive for the 2021 model year.