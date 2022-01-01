Let’s face it, owning a collection of exciting cars is very difficult for most people. Thankfully there are many ways to enjoy automotive enthusiasm. Take for example the Xtreme RC Brawler V2, which takes the radio controlled cars from your youth and turns them into miniature supercars. This impressive RC tank is capable of some staggering performance while costing far less than a second car which makes is a great way to enjoy your passion for cars in a reasonable way. Besides, the Brawler V2 is more capable than most cars anyway.

The Brawler V2 is created by Xtreme RC, a United Kingdom based RC car manufacturer the creates top performing RC vehicles. On a new Kickstarter project, you can fund the creation of the Brawler V2 and have the opportunity to own one at a discounted rate. For $504 (£373) you can get one of the first Brawler V2s at a 25% discount. Trust us, this is going to be an RC tank you’re going to want.

According to the Brawler V2 Kickstarter listing, “Powered by 2 hobbywing 2200kv motors and 12 lipo cells the brawler has a better power to weight ratio than a Ferrari 458, with much better off road capabilities too!” This powerful little machine is built to take abuse and has reinforced integrated metal bash plates along with a metal bumper and reinforcement beams to handle any extreme abuse.

According to Xtreme RC, “The hobbywing systems powering the brawler were chosen for their proven reliability and ridiculous power output. And there is two of them giving an output of 8 bhp, propelling the 20kg brawler to 40mph in a matter of seconds. These motors are mounted to custom designed gearboxes and large bearings ensuring the power from them is delivered smoothly.”

To make your Brawler V2 even more enjoyable, it features the ability to share FPV video so you can pretend you’re a rally car driver. For the automotive enthusiast looking for an affordable second car built for fun, it’s hard to beat the Brawler V2.