At this point, we're pretty sure that you've already secured a gift for your dad for the upcoming Father's Day this weekend. But just in case you haven't, Traxxas has a new set of cool-looking remote-controlled cars that you might want to consider.

With iconic bodies and styling that harkens back to the '30s, The Traxxas Factory Five Hot Rods is said to honor the early days of hot rodding when "big power, bright chrome, and curved steel ruled the streets."

Gallery: Traxxas Hot Rod RC Cars

14 Photos

As the name suggests, these 1/10 scale remote-controlled cars are modeled after the Factory Five '33 Hot Rod units, designed to look like a '33 Ford street rod but with a modern chassis. The Traxxas versions, however, come in coupe and truck forms, which, in our opinion, look absolutely gorgeous.

The Traxxas Hot Rods sit on the 4-Tec 3.0 chassis with an extended wheelbase and ultra-low-profile suspension with adjustable GTR shocks, allowing highly accurate, deep-cut body lines and exacting proportions throughout both models. The platform's rigid as well, allowing great steering precision. The wheels and tires are larger than usual as well, while the track's wider for better stability and handling.

Even better, these toys for the big boys come with factory-installed LED lighting, front and rear. Everything's waterproof as well. With a top speed of over 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour), your old man will surely have fun with these classic-looking RCs.

Both the Traxxas Factory Five Hot Rod Coupe and Truck are sold at $319.99 apiece via the company's website, though they're listed as 'coming soon' at the time of this writing. So you might want to delay your dad's gift for a bit, but at least tell him about it.