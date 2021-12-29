As a general and very relative unwritten rule, we can separate the barn finds into two categories - cars that are in nearly original condition and cars that need a full restoration. In this new video, we will be dealing with the second type and we have to admit what you are about to see will probably make you feel sad.

Unfortunately, the video description doesn’t provide enough information about the location of this barn find. All we get to learn from the text below the video on YouTube is that the person behind the camera is not satisfied with the quality of the clip he produced, though we have nothing to complain about given the circumstances. Obviously, light was scarce and everything was very dirty.

In the first half of the video, the host of the channel takes us through a forest, which was once a road. There are a few road signs hinting at the situation tens of years ago, and ultimately, we get to see a forgotten granary. A green, nearly driveable Nissan Almera welcomes the team, but it is far from being the most interesting vehicle there.

Once the cameraman gives us a look around, we get to see a few Porsche 911s sitting in silence, and there’s also a blue Porsche 356 in a very sad state. Most of these cars are in right-hand configuration, which tells us they were probably sold new in the United Kingdom. Some have interiors, but some have a lot of rust instead.

But wait, that’s not the most interesting part. A few Jaguars take us to the UK automotive scene where Lotus, Bentley, Aston Martin, Sunbeam-Talbot, and others are also present. Honestly, we weren’t able to recognize all of them and we’ll kindly ask you to help us identify some of the rare cars. Let us know what you found and recognized in the comments section below.