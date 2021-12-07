The 2022 model year for the Mazda CX-9 brings a standard all-wheel-drive system, which is reflected in the higher starting price of the three-row SUV. We’ll get to the money part in a second, but first, let’s take a look at what’s new for 2022.
Coming to the brand’s dealerships around North America this winter, the 2022 CX-9 arrives with no mechanical upgrades over the previous model year. This means power for all trim levels is provided by a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual and sport modes.
The output of that engine is 250 horsepower with a peak torque of 320 pound-feet on 93 octane fuel. When running on regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo-four generates 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. As mentioned above, all models now feature Mazda’s i-Activ AWD as standard.
The CX-9 range consists of six trim levels, starting with the base CX-9 Sport riding on 18-inch wheels. A full LED package, rear roof spoiler, rain-sensing windshield, and automatic headlights are part of this grade’s equipment.
Above it is the CX-9 Touring with an available Touring Premium Package, which adds a premium 12-speaker Bose audio system, additional USB charging ports, and a wireless phone charger. Upgrade to the Touring Plus trim, and it comes with 20-inch wheels, gloss black front grille, and frameless rearview mirror.
The Signature trim remains the CX-9’s flagship model with heated rear captain’s chair seats, Nappa leather for the first and second row of seats, 20-inch wheels, larger exhaust pipes, and others. The full pricing of the 2022 CX-9 is as follows:
|
Trim Level
|
i-Activ All-Wheel Drive
|
CX-9 Sport
|
$35,280
|
CX-9 Touring
|
$37,430
|
· Touring Premium Package
|
$2,080
|
CX-9 Touring Plus
|
$41,660
|
CX-9 Carbon Edition
|
$43,580
|
CX-9 Grand Touring
|
$44,440
|
CX-9 Signature
|
$47,210
Source: Mazda
