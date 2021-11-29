This tiny 1994 Isuzu Fargo shows how many RV amenities a company can pack into a small footprint. The Big Mini badging on the outside provides a perfect idea of what to expect about the efficient use of a tiny space. OttoEx is currently selling this rig with an asking price of $27,995.

The Fargo was Isuzu's small commercial van and RV builders used it as a platform for building campers. This one has a 2.4-liter turbodiesel and a four-speed automatic that drives the rear wheels. According to the listing, the vehicle gets 22 to 25 miles per gallon, which is good by the standards of motorhomes.

In the driver's cabin, things are very simple. The upholstery is a mix of gray vinyl and cloth. The instrument cluster simply has a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, and temp gauge. A center console between the seats offers some extra storage. There isn't a cupholder, though.

The incredible use of space is in the rear section. There's a dinette for seatbelts for six people, and there's a small skylight above it. When not using the table, the space converts into a sleeping area. There's another bed above the cab, and that space has a large, tinted window to look out of.

In the rear section, there's a sink with a foot pump and hot water heater. A device combining an air conditioner and a heat pump is nearby. A person can power it via shore power or by installing a generator, and the vehicle is already pre-wired to do this.

While there is no toilet, a shower is in the back. A passthrough even lets a user mount it outside for hosing off gear or getting clean while enjoying a view of nature.

According to OttoEx's listing, this camper has just 27,000 miles. There was only one owner in Japan prior to importing it to the US.