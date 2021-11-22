An engine designed for Ford’s Super Duty pickups might not seem like a monster power maker, but the massive engine can produce impressively large numbers with the right hardware and tune. A new video from the REVan Evan YouTube channel shows just how much power a ProCharger could bring to the table, though the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine has some other upgrades, too. However, it makes a bit more power than expected, which limits its final output.

The engine made a stout 965 horsepower (719 kilowatts) and 845 pound-feet (1,145 Newton-meters) of torque on the dyno, though it could have made much more. The engine had fuel injectors from a GT500, upped to 73 psi, though they weren’t pumping a large enough amount for the engine. Larger injectors could have the engine making 975 to 1,000 hp (727-746 kW). The impressive output was achieved with less than nine pounds of boost pressure.

Gallery: 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty engines and transmissions

14 Photos

The engine had other upgrades besides the ProCharger, including Stage 2 heads, a dry sump, upgraded pistons, and a mild cam. It had its stock intake and throttle body, too. Additional hardware upgrades, like a new intake and pulley, could see the engine producing as much as 1,200 hp (894 KW), which is far more than the 850 hp (633 kW) that the customer wants.

The new create engine is proving quite flexible as previous videos have shown the 7.3-liter V8 with various configurations making various outputs. It didn’t take long for tuners to take the crate engine from its stock 440 hp (320 kW) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) to 780 hp (581 kW) and beyond, hitting 1,100 hp (820 kW) by the end of the year. It looks like there is more for tuners to wring out of the engine, so we’ll keep an eye out for the next high-output tune.