We've been preaching about potential street truck applications for the Ford Maverick since before it debuted. We aren't alone in this desire, as a fictional ST rendering showed up not long after the covers were lifted. More recently, noted designer Chip Foose sketched up a Shelby-themed Maverick. But these new lifelike renderings absolutely seal the deal. The world needs this truck. Like, now.

The Mustang Shelby GT350 appears to be the inspiration for the gorgeous Maverick makeover, created by KDesign AG at Behance.net. The black Le Mans stripes with a white border are the giveaway, and as with previous renderings we've seen from this talented artist, the details make this unofficial rendering come alive. We especially like how the ground effects are fitted, mirroring the Shelby Mustang's design while blending perfectly with the Maverick's shape. And the wing at the back of the cab? If there's just one thing from this Shelby that makes it to reality, can we get that, please?

We'd love to say that a Shelby Maverick like this is in the works, but we haven't heard anything in the rumor mill about such a project. The good news is that this isn't a wild idea by any means. We know Shelby tweaks pickup trucks, as we've seen on-road and off-road versions of the F-150. There's also a distinct possibility that Shelby is working on a Bronco. Honestly, giving the Maverick some attention seems like a no-brainer.

Since the Maverick's debut in June 2021 it's been well-received, and its unibody construction with available all-wheel drive is just begging for a street makeover. With a lowered suspension and more boost from the 250-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, a Shelby Maverick would have zero competition in a compact truck market poised to make a grand return in the US.

That leaves us with just one thing to say: make it happen, Shelby.