Remember Doc Hudson from the popular animated movie Cars? The Hudson Hornet was at the tail-end of the ponton vehicle design, which was a staple automobile form from 1930-1960.

The Hudson Hornet had a fierce rival in the market back then and that came in the form of the 1949 Ford, colloquially known as the Ford Shoebox. Being the first all-new model from Ford after World War II, the Shoebox has been regarded as the savior of the Blue Oval during that time.

A particular example needed some saving itself, however, and the help came in the form of a 2008 BMW 3 Series coupe, featured on this episode of Ridiculous Rides by Barcroft Cars.

The project started when John, from Sahuarita, Arizona, bought two vehicles that were headed to the junkyard. The 1949 Ford had been rusting away in a garage in Phoenix for 20 years, while the BMW 3 Series was totaled from a car crash and was in the hands of the insurance company. The total initial cost was just $3,400.

According to John, the combination of the classic lines from the Ford and modern technology from the BMW is a cool mashup, even calling it a raw, anti-purist project. He was elated with the fact that they were able to keep modern conveniences inside the curvy lines of the classic Ford, such as air-conditioning, heater, and even cruise control.

Needless to say, the body of this project was from the Ford while the chassis was from the BMW. To do that, John and a number of his friends had to cut up the body of the classic vehicle and then cut out the body of the newer coupe. They resolve to keep the welds of the replacement panelings to keep the story of the build, while John wanted the turbo and short-stack exhaust pipes sticking out on the hood.

The result is what you see in the video above. A cool build or sacrilege? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.