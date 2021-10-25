The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (or simply STO) is a road-legal version of the brand's one-make race car. This one ignores the track, and the AutoTopNL takes it for a high-speed blast on the autobahn. The speedometer shows the machine hit 323 kilometers per hour (200.7 miles per hour).

Before hitting the autobahn, the Huracan STO's driver lets the machine rip on some tree-lined, rural roads. The 5.2-liter V10 makes all sorts of pops and bangs. Plus, the engine absolutely loves to rev.

The GPS monitor shows the Huracan STO hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.19 seconds and 3.42 seconds during the monitored runs. This is a bit slower than the factory estimate of 3.0 seconds.

The sprint to 124 mph (200 kph) takes 9.1 seconds in this clip. That time is right in line with Lambo's official estimate of 9.0 seconds.

When it hits the top speed, the GPS says the Huracan STO is going 190.1 mph (306 kph). This is a bit slower than what the speedometer indicates but still an impressive speed on a public road. According to Lambo, the track-focused model tops out at 193 mph (310 km/h).

The Huracan STO has a focus on cutting weight to increase performance. For example, the body is over 75 percent carbon fiber, and the windshield is 20 percent lighter. The wheels are magnesium. The tweaks allow for a dry weight of 2,951 pounds (1,339 kilograms).

The 5.2-liter V10 carries over from the Huracan Evo. It makes 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 417 pound-feet (565 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the power exclusively to the rear wheels.

The Huracan STO retails for $327,838 in the United States. The model sits at the very top of the already impressive Huracan range.