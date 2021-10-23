There is no doubting the BMW M5's ground-covering abilities. After all, it's established itself as an Autobahn stormer ever since it was launched in 1984. Also, it never really had any problems blowing past 150 mph (241 km/h). These days, a G90 M5 can sail beyond 180 mph (290 km/h) without a sweat.

But, of course, there will be those who want the M5 to go even faster. The example, the folks from Evolve Automotive took the current-generation model and cranked the power up to four digits. For reference the standard M5 makes 600 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. The Evolve tune cranks that up to 1,000 horsepower (736 kilowatts) and 959 pound-feet (1,300 Newton-meters) of torque.

With that, Evolve Automotive managed to find an extra 400 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque from the M5's 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8. In other words, its power gains are similar to the power and torque ratings of the E39 M5. That M5 made 400 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque from its naturally-aspirated 4.9-liter V8.

Of course, that won't mean anything if it can't put its power down on the road. So the guys at AutoTopNL put it to the test on the Autobahn. The target is the M5 CS that managed 193 mph (310 km/h) on the derestricted highway. So how did their little experiment go?

The tuned super sedan managed 198 mph (319 km/h) according to the GPS readout. On the speedometer, it kissed 200 mph (322 km/h) before the driver coasted. Before you say that's little gain for extra horsepower and torque, there are things worth mentioning. For starters, it was done on a derestricted public road so you have to give props to the driver for even getting to that Vmax. Secondly, the M5's digital speedometer is fairly accurate and not too far off the GPS reading.

So can the Evolve M5 can go much faster that 200 mph? Definitely, but that's a video for another time.