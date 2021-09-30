After its announcement in April, FV Frangivento has now revealed the production version of its newest supercar, the Sorpasso GT3 in an event in the French Riviera. The weekend affair saw multiple personalities in attendance, including the very first owner of the Sorpasso GT3 supercar, the world-renowned heart surgeon Dr. Abdallah Raweh.

Like previously announced, the Sorpasso GT3 was fully customized by its owner, including the digit/s connected to the GT name. To do this, the buyer enters two personal programs called Programma Sviluppo and Programma Ego for 30 days wherein they work side-by-side with the stylists to design their own car.

As seen in these photos, the first production Sorpasso is dominated by red colors, inside and out. The car is made entirely out of carbon fiber. The cabin is populated by leather upholstery, worked by the historic Turin atelier Mario Levi Group and Alcantara, according to the release.

Of note, the Sorpasso joins the Asfane hypercar in FV Frangivento's portfolio, though this one has been unveiled in the metal.

Powering the Italian supercar is a 5.2-liter V10 engine with a double volumetric compressor, delivering 880 horsepower (647 kilowatts). It runs on all four wheels, capable of sprinting from 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and tap out at 214 mph (345 km/h).

Price wasn't disclosed in the release, but given how exotic this car is and the amount of carbon fiber used to build one, we won't be surprised to see a six-digit price tag.

FV Frangivento initially announced the delivery of the Sorpasso last July, so guess we can say that it's a tad late – though at least we can say that it happened, unlike the initial reactions we read during its announcement.