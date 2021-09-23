Japan never runs out of special BMW vehicles. We've seen several special editions being released in the Land of the Rising Sun, but this latest release is probably the most exclusive and rarest of them all.

Introducing, the BMW X7 Nishijin Edition. Exclusive for the Japanese market and limited to only three units, the special BMW X7 can only be purchased online and as of this writing, only two units remain in stock.

But before you jump in and make your reservation, here's what you need to know about this rare special edition Sports Activity Vehicle.

Gallery: Limited BMW X7 Nishijin Edition

24 Photos

The BMW X7 Nishijin Edition can only be had in one color and that's in Ametrine from BMW Individual. BMW skillfully uses multiple pigments, such as aluminum flakes and mica, to achieve deep colors through multi-layer coating. With other processes that involve overcoats and undercoats, the result is a special color that changes with light, emitting complex and beautiful brilliance.

The touch of BMW Individual continues in the interior design with full leather merino in ivory white color and Alcantara headliner. But the highlight of the cabin is the world-class Nishijin art for the interior trim and front center armrests. Even the keyfob comes with Nishijin art, adding a touch of exclusivity.

Using Nishijin-ori, the surface is painted with gold-silver foil or pigment, a process called "five-color gold layering." Just like the exterior, the decoration process results in various pigments that differ their appearance depending on the light that enters the cabin.

The BMW X7 Nishijin Edition is based on the xDrive40d Pure Excellence trim equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology. Its priced at 16,800,000 yen or around $153,000 with the current exchange rates. Delivery to its trifecta of wealthy buyers will begin by the end of the year.