With Skoda being one of the oldest car manufacturers, you can imagine there are some interesting stories to tell about the Czech brand. One such tale is the 110 Super Sport, a one-off sports car introduced at the 1972 Brussels Motor Show. Weighing just 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds), the mid-engined machine with an angular design and a canopy had six pop-up headlights and sixteen (!) taillights.

Mounted just ahead of the rear axle was a mighty 1.1-liter engine pushing out a little over 70 horsepower, which was replaced later on by a different 1.1-liter unit delivering a bit over 100 hp. Borrowed from the Skoda 110 L Rallye competition car, the beefier engine increased the 110 Super Sport’s top speed from 112 mph (180 km/h) to 131 mph (211 km/h).

The original plan was to put a larger 1.5-liter OHC engine that was under development at that time, but due to "political reasons," it was ultimately scrapped. Skoda wanted a limited-run production for the 110 Super Sport, which also didn't happen due to how things were in 1970s Czechoslovakia. The one-off prototype went on to star in the 1981 Ferat Vampire movie for which it was modified to look like a "vampire mobile."

Per IMDB, here's the movie's plot: "Doctor Marek is shocked when his beloved nurse Mima signs a contract with foreign car manufacturer Ferat, in order to work for them as a rally-driver. A fellow doctor makes him believe that human blood is being used as fuel for Mima's ever-winning car, but does that really work?"

Painted in black, the sports car received fixed rectangular headlights and different taillights sourced from the Skoda 120, which was in development at that time. A bigger rear wing was also fitted, along with 15-inch BBS gold mesh wheels. It was supposed to have the "Ferat Vampire RSR" appearance only for the duration of the shoot, but Skoda decided to maintain the sinister look since the dark appearance proved to be quite popular.

Fast forward to August 2021, the car has received a futuristic makeover as part of Skoda's Icons Get a Makeover series, which also includes a hypothetical revival of the 1203 van. The rendering is an in-house effort, created by French designer Baptiste de Brugiere from the company’s design team.

The ultra-angular digital exercise comes at the right time as the Ferat Vampire RSR will be celebrating its 40th anniversary since starring in the movie. One of the reasons the artist wanted to get involved in the project – aside from genuinely liking the sports car – has to do with Skoda being the official partner of the Prague Comic Con event set for October.