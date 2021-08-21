If you’re in the market for one of the most exciting Mercedes-Benz sedans we have the auction for you. You have the opportunity to purchase the legendary 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II homologation special on an upcoming SpeedArt Auction. This groundbreaking sedan took the fight to the BMW M3 Evolution II during the sensational racing at the DTM touring car championship of the 1990s. This road-going sedan homologated the racecars needed for competition resulting in a race-bred driver’s car.

If you want to purchase the best driver's car there’s a simple formula. Find a car built to homologate a racecar for motorsport use and then profit. Certain racing series require manufacturers to build a specific number of road cars to make their racing cars qualify for the series. This process leads manufacturers to pay special attention to the homologation cars so they have the best platform to build their racecars.

The DTM arms race of the 1980s and 1990s between BMW and Mercedes-Benz is legendary. The newly minted 190E 2.3-16 was the first German sports sedan on the market and promised customers a fun and practical package. BMW wanted a piece of this market and decided to develop the BMW M3 based on its popular 3-series platform. Then, both of these vehicles ended up not only competing for sales but also the top spot in the DTM Touring Car Championship in Germany.

This rivalry lasted for years as both brands continued to up their commitment to winning on the racetrack. The win on Sunday sell on Monday ethos was front and center during this fiercely competitive match-up.

Today you can bid and potential own the crown jewel of Mercedes-Benz’s efforts to win the DTM championship, the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II. Besides its long name, this car is steeped in motorsport history and the perfect driver’s car to add to your collection.