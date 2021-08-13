The 2022 Acura NSX Type S will be the last iteration of the second-generation sports car, and Acura is sending it off in style. The supercar made its public debut this week at Monterey Car Week, and Motor1.com's Director Of Video, Clint Simone, was able to get up close and inside to check out the updated supercar.

Acura made a number of design tweaks to differentiate the Type S from the rest of the NSX run, including a new nose and other tweaks, like the Black Acura badge on the nose – a first for the brand. Changes aren't just cosmetic as Acura tuned the powertrain, a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 paired with three electric motors, to produce 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 492 pound-feet (667 Newton-meters) of torque. That's a modest increase over the regular NSX's 573 hp (427 kW) and 476 lb-ft (645 Nm) of torque.

The order books are open now, and pricing starts at $169,500. At first glance, the car doesn't look too different, but that changes upon closer inspection. Check out the video above to see all the changes and tweaks Acura made to give the second-generation NSX a proper send-off.

