Honda has strong performance car credentials in its history like the Civic SI, S2000, Acura NSX, and others. But, how do they compare in a drag race? This video answers that question.

Hagerty collects the Acura Integra Type R, Honda S2000 CR, first-gen NSX, the current Integra Type S, and the latest Civic Type R for a series of drag races to compare these sporty models spanning several decades of automotive development. The video only evaluates the vehicles in a straight line, so there's no discussion about how they handle or brake.

The first drag race is for the classics of this group – the Integra Type R, NSX, and S2000 CR. The NSX takes a lead straight from the starting line and doesn't give it up. The S2000 and Integra Type R have a closer sprint. They're close at first, but the convertible eventually pulls ahead.

The NSX manages to cover the quarter-mile in 13.5 seconds at 104 miles per hour. The S2000 is second with a time of 14.2 seconds while traveling 98 miles per hour. Finally, the Integra Type R needs 15.2 seconds to cover the distance while going 93 mph.

Hagerty then pits the NSX against the new Civic Type R and Integra Type S. The two recent models are largely the same. Both have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a six-speed manual. The variant in the Acura has 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet while the Honda has 315 hp and 310 lb-ft.

The drag face is fascinating. The NSX takes an early lead, but the Civic Type R and Integra Type S catch up quickly. What's shocking is that all three vehicles clock quarter-mile times of 13.5 seconds.

The results are so close that Hagerty decides to re-run the race from a roll. All three vehicles still cross the finish line at practically the same time. A winner is too close to call.