Buick’s China-only GL8 Avenir is entering the 2022 model year with significant visual and mechanical upgrades. More standard and optional equipment, improved ride quality, and - most importantly - a new electrified powertrain are the highlights of the refreshed model. More about that in a second but let’s start with the new features.

On the outside, the GL8 Avenir is now available with a new Pearl White color that can be combined with Bordeaux Red/Jade White interior color combo for the versions with six and seven seats. On the tech side, there are additional USB charging ports and reading lights for the third-row passengers. If you go for the luxury four-seat model, it will pamper you with an exclusive dark blue color for its thicker 13-mm pile carpet.

The latest version of Buick’s eConnect infotainment system comes as standard offering a new UI design and connected navigation with 3D graphics. The system also has a new vehicle monitoring and air quality display. Last but not least, depending on the trim level, the GL8 Avenir gets a wide range of electronic safety and assist systems, and also supports vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity features.

Getting back to the new powertrain, it’s a 2.0-liter gasoline engine mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The setup is supported by a 48-volt electric motor, a 48-volt battery, and a power management module. The smart system, Buick says, enables braking energy regeneration and electric boost, and should be up to six percent more efficient than the engine it replaces.

Already available to order in China, the updated 2022 GL8 Avenir is offered with a selection of three exterior colors and is priced between RMB 463,900 and RMB 533,900 ($67,572 to $82,428 at the current exchange rates). As mentioned already, the luxury minivan is officially on sale only in the People's Republic.