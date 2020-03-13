Buick took some of us by surprise when it unveiled a posh GL8 Avenir concept last year at Auto Shanghai in China. From airline-styled headrests to reclining rear seats, the luxurious minivan pictured below had the refinement and features of a high-end premium sedan. For 2020, Buick is turning the concept into a production model by introducing the revised GL8 Avenir with a four-seat layout, joining an upgraded version of the regular seven-seat model and also a new six-seat variant.

We only have the top image to go by for the time being, but it’s easy to see the cabin has been largely carried over from last year’s concept. Ok, the nearly full-length center console of the showcar is missing from the production model, but the general theme has remained pretty much the same. Those cozy rear seats seem to be virtually identical, and there's plenty of legroom after getting rid of the second row. We’re noticing the dashboard has been reworked compared to the previous version of Buick’s people-mover since it now hosts a pair of digital screens.

Gallery: 2019 Buick GL8 Avenir concept

21 Photos

Introduced back in 2000, the GL8 is actually Buick’s oldest surviving nameplate in China and received the fancy Avenir trim in 2016. The company isn’t willing to go into many details for the time being about the updated version, but it does say the four-seat model takes after last year’s concept. “Significant technology upgrades” to keep the model fresh and competitive are being promised.

The Buick GL8 is not the only luxury minivan available in China as the Mercedes V-Class is also sold in the People’s Republic. These two have to have to face a new rival coming from Lexus, which introduced a Toyota Alphard-based LM last year with an “opulent four-seat configuration” together with a regular seven-seat model.

Luxury minivans might seem like a niche not worth pursuing, but MPVs are still important in some parts of the world where crossovers and SUVs haven’t conquered every segment of the market.