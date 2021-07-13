Space is a premium in a roadster, but the new AMG SL63 uses its available space exceptionally well. The new two-door is showing off its interior before we can glimpse the exterior – it’s what’s on the inside that counts – and the new cabin should please many. Gone is the asymmetrical nightmare that plagued the last-generation model, Mercedes replacing it with a new dash that’s shaped like a wing.

However, the new symmetrical design is just the start. The new SL is back to a 2+2 layout for the first time since 1989 and the R129 model. The two rear seats increase usability, even if it’d be torture for an adult on a cross-country trip, and there’s a wind deflector to protect front-seat passengers from the wind for when they’re nobody is sitting in the back.

In the cabin’s center is the large, portrait-stying infotainment display. It looks nearly identical to the one in the S-Class, yet somehow this is ever-so-slightly fancier. The screen can tilt forward into a more vertical position to reduce any glare from the sunlight when the top is down.

Mercedes hides the 12.3-inches LCD screen that serves as the instrument cluster in a unique visor that encircles the screen. It gives the typically flat piece of glass depth and design. Cutting through the copious amounts of leather is a metal panel designed to mimic an air intake, which sits between the armrest and infotainment screen and appears to encase the center console. The new SL will arrive sporting the latest-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) software, too.

Mercedes is only showing off the SL’s new interior, leaving the exterior design and mechanical details for later. Spy shots have shown the roadster sporting a familiar yet sleek design with a soft convertible top. The new SL is expected to offer a range of trims, likely starting with the SL 43 as the entry-level model with rear-wheel drive. The range is rumored to culminate in the 800-horsepower SL 73 model, which pairs the brand’s potent twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.