Ford has already racked up 36,000 orders and counting for the 2022 Maverick pickup. Now, we might know when production in Mexico begins. A post on the Maverick Truck Club forum shows manufacturing beginning on August 16, 2021.

Motor1.com reached to Ford to confirm this date. "We aren’t sharing the production start date at this time. I can confirm that the Maverick will be available this fall," spokesperson Hannah Ooms told us.

People posting on the forum speculate that it could be 2022 before the Maverick is widely available at dealers. This is because Ford is building the vehicles for reservation holders first. Unless a buyer changes his or her mind between placing an order and taking delivery, then there aren't going to be many available units in showrooms for a while.

Prices for the Maverick start at $19,995 (plus a $1,495 destination charge). The mid-range XLT is $22,280 and adds features like cruise control, alloy wheels, power side mirrors. The top-spec is the $25,490 Lariat comes with leatherette trim, ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped wheel, power sliding rear window, and rear USB ports.

All of the trims come with the 2.5-liter hybrid engine as standard that makes 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts). Buyers can add the 2.0-liter EcoBoost with 250 hp (186 kW) and 277 pound-feet (376 newton-meters) for $1,085. The turbocharged engine is available with all-wheel drive for $2,200.

The all-wheel-drive-equipped XLT and Lariat are available with an off-road-oriented FX4 package for $800. The additional equipment includes 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, front tow hooks, hill descent control, skid plates, a trailer hitch, a heavy-duty radiator, and a heavy-duty engine cooling fan.

Assuming you want every possible feature and accessory, the Maverick can cost $42,385. Although, this includes lots of extras like bed lighting, tonneau cover, toolbox, and a lot more.