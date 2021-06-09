Back in 2019, Jaguar became the first manufacturer to claim victory in three different categories of the World Car of the Year awards with the I-Pace. The electric crossover was praised for its good looks, exceptional performance, and every-day capability - and the British manufacturer wants to build upon these major achievements with the updated version for the 2022 model year.

On the outside, it may look like just a minor refresh as there are no significant changes over the previous model. Look closer and you may see the new Atlas Grey grille tip finish, which could be optionally supplemented by the Bright Pack package. It consists of a Noble Chrome grille surround, Atlas Grey door mirror caps and rear diffuser, and Satin Chrome window surrounds.

Gallery: 2022 Jaguar I-Pace

7 Photos

Step inside the cabin and you’ll find the new Pivi Pro infotainment system onboard with restructured menus and a richer home screen display giving access to 90 percent of common tasks in two taps or less. As standard, all I-Pace models now feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a dual-phone Bluetooth integration. Jaguar also promises a more intuitive overall experience and an improved navigation system with available information about charging stations and estimated charging times.

Speaking of charging, the 2022 I-Pace now comes equipped as standard with an 11-kW charger, which allows up to 63 miles (101 kilometers) of range to be gained with a 15-minute charge on a 100-kW DC charger. No other changes can be found underneath the skin, which means power continues to be provided by two electric motors with a combined output of 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts). This is enough power for a 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

The updated I-Pace also gets a simplified trim range, which consists of just a single grade for the 2022 model year. The I-Pace HSE comes nicely equipped as standard with goodies such as 16-way electric heated and cooled leather front seats, adaptive LED headlights with auto high beam assist, electric tailgate, 20-inch wheels, and others. There’s also a 16-speaker premium audio system and a large family of electronic assist and safety systems.

The updated 2022 I-Pace will go on sale later this year with a starting price of $69,900. The electric crossover will be sold with an eight-year / 100,000-mile battery warranty with a 70-percent state-of-health guarantee.