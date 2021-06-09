Our spies have sent us a fresh batch of images depicting prototypes of Ferrari's upcoming McLaren Artura rival, codenamed F171. Both test vehicles appear to have the full production body hiding underneath that thick camouflage doing a good job at masking the supercar's design. Don't mistake it for something else as the gray and red brake calipers proudly say "Ferrari."

The prototypes were caught at home in Maranello giving the sensation of a sharp-looking design akin to the SF90 Stradale. Sleek LED headlights are peeking through the camouflage while the lights at the back have a quad arrangement according to the spy photographers. The dual exhaust tips are said to be fake, with the actual exhaust sitting between them.

Ferrari's entry-level Prancing Horse is said to use a V6 engine, possibly a twin-turbo configuration, combined with an electric motor. There are contradicting reports about the combustion engine, with some claiming it will be related to the "Nettuno" unit used by the Maserati MC20 while others say it's a completely different mill.

Motor Trend goes as far as to say the entire platform will be borrowed from Modena's new supercar, but modified to support a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Yes, the new Ferrari V6 will reportedly be a PHEV, fitted with a battery derived from the one installed in the SF90 Stradale. That means it should have some sort of electric range, but the hybrid setup will be mostly about performance.

We're hearing combined output could exceed 800 horsepower, which frankly seems a bit too much for what will be Ferrari's entry-level car. Somewhere in the region of 700-750 hp is more plausible as it would still be a significant improvement over the 621-hp MC20. An eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission will allegedly send power to the rear wheels.

However, MT doesn't exclude the possibility of a front-wheel-drive mode by installing a couple of electric motors at the front axle. As you may recall, the SF90 can work strictly as a FWD car by turning off the combustion engine and using only the two front-mounted electric motors.

As to when we'll get to see it, an educated guess is this September at IAA 2021 in Munich. That would make sense considering these prototypes already appear to have most of the final bits in place, signaling Ferrari's more affordable electrified supercar has entered the final testing phase.