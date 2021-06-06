Can the Italian stand its ground against two Germans?
In the realm of high-performing compact SUVs, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio isn't a pushover, especially in its Quadrifoglio guise. It's a sleeper for the unassuming public, but can it stand its ground against two German rivals?
There are many ways to find out and as usual – drag racing is one of them. Thankfully, Carwow orchestrated one and pitted the top-spec variants of three of the most powerful compact SUVs your money can buy: the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, BMW X4 M Competition, and Porsche Macan Turbo.
Gallery: 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Review
Now before you watch the video embedded on top, it's important to compare the numbers between these three compact SUVs. First off, the Alfa. The Stelvio Quadrifolgio uses a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 under its hood, producing up to 505 horsepower (377 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque in the US.
The BMW X4 M Competition, on the other hand, has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six inside the bonnet, producing similar output numbers as the Stelvio Quadrifolgio. Both vehicles also use a similar 8-speed torque converter gearbox, although the Stelvio has a substantial weight advantage by around 140 kilograms (309 pounds).
On the other hand, the Porsche Macan Turbo, despite having the sportiest 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox of the bunch, is the least powerful and not the lightest either. The twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 only makes 434 hp (324 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque.
All four contenders in this drag race run all four wheels, so launching won't be much of a question. The drivers are, though, so watch the video atop this page to know which of three crossed the end of the quarter-mile sprint.
Let us also know what you think in the comments section below.
Source: Carwow (YouTube)
About this article