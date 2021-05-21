The Land Cruiser LC300 leaks keep pouring in, prior to a rumored official premiere of Toyota’s flagship SUV scheduled for May 31 or June 1. The documents originate from the company’s South African branch, and the new papers go into detail regarding the vehicle’s size. At the same time, we have confirmation about the switch to the TNGA-F platform and a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The next-generation model will have an overall length of 4,965 millimeters (195.4 inches) for the GR Sport version and will measure a slightly longer 4,985 mm (196.2 in) for the ZX trim level. It stands 1,945 mm (76.5 in) tall, representing an increase of 35 mm (1.4 in) over its predecessor. The sportiest trim level is slightly wider, at 1,990 mm / 78.3 in (1,980 mm / 78.0 for the ZX), while both share a wheelbase measuring 2,850 mm (112.2 in).

By switching to more fuel-efficient V6 engines, Toyota was able to decrease the capacity of the fuel tank by as much as 15 liters to enable better packaging. This change also shaves off weight, further lowered by the adoption of an aluminum roof. The document also reveals ground clearance has remained the same, while the approach and departure angles have also been carried over from the LC200.

The new Land Cruiser will be mechanically related to the recently teased 2022 Tundra as the body-on-frame pickup is also switching to the TNGA-F architecture. The truck could offer the same turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) as seen in the LC300. As a refresher, Toyota's flagship SUV is also getting a 3.3-liter diesel V6 producing 302 hp (225 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).

The Tundra is likely not far behind and we expect to see it shortly after the Land Cruiser's official debut at the end of the month or early June. While the revamped pickup is coming to North America, it's unclear whether its SUV equivalent will return to the US following the LC200's demise after the 2021 model year.