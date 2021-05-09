Needless to say, SUVs and crossovers have taken over the automotive industry. If people are buying these high-riders rather than compact, low-riding machines, then so be it. That's business decision, and understandably so.

But that doesn't mean that folks (like myself) are into the SUV bandwagon. There's still a market for cars – especially good-looking ones – and we're elated to know that GM still thinks of the minority in terms of its lineup.

Case in point, this small hatchback rendering released by General Motors Design on its official Instagram profile. See embedded post below:

As you can see, the Chevrolet hatchback above doesn't represent any existing Bow Tie vehicle in the range these days. Although, we must say it's in-line with the current styling of Chevy crossovers like the Blazer and Trailblazer – more on the former with the distinct wheel design.

Could this be a future small car coming from the automaker? We can't say but what we know is that the sketch, despite its unreal proportions, will more likely translate into a great-looking low-slung hatchback if it ever hit production.

The rendering above was created by Brian Malczewski and based on the signature on the image, this could be an old sketch made way back in 2014. That's just a speculation on our part, though.

By the way, Malczewski is the lead exterior designer at GM. He's the one responsible for the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV's design, so if you have any issues with both, you know who to contact.

Kidding aside, here's to hoping that this hatchback ever makes it to production, albeit that seems like a pipe-dream at this point. But who knows, maybe a future Chevy EV will carry this design, as represented by a hashtag used on the Instagram post above.