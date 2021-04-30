The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport earned a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The new crossover aced the crash test portion of the evaluation with Good results (the highest possible score) in all of the organization's checks.

The IIHS rated the Bronco Sport's standard Co-Pilot 360 driver safety suite as Superior for preventing both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian collisions. The agency gave the same rating to the optional Co-Pilot 360 Assist+ system.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport First Drive

23 Photos

The standard LED projector headlights also got a Good rating. The IIHS judged both the low beams and high beams as providing satisfactory visibility on both sides of the road when going straight and in curves.

The child seat anchors were the only test where the Bronco Sport didn't score the highest possible score. The IIHS rated them as acceptable because "other hardware could be confused for anchor," and the lower anchor was "too deep in seat."

To qualify for the Top Safety Pick+, a vehicle must earn Good ratings in the IIHS' six crash tests. A front crash prevention system with an Advanced or Superior score must be available. The standard headlights regardless of trim level need to get an Acceptable or Good classification.

The Bronco Sport starts at $26,820 (plus a $1,495 destination fee and a $645 acquisition fee). There are base, Big Bed, Outer Banks, and Badlands trim levels. The entry-level engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder making 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 190 pound-feet of torque (259 Newton-meters). Buyers can upgrade to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 245 hp (183 kW) and 275 lb-ft (259 Nm). All models have an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.