Listen to this article

The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour on Fridays at 4:00 PM Eastern (1:00 PM Pacific) is where we kick off the weekend with a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

As a programming note, the Test Car Happy Hour will move to Thursdays at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific) starting next week for the episode on March 23.

This week, Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, and Editor-at-Large John Neff are our guests. It's a full house for the show, and they have some intriguing vehicles to discuss.

Gallery: 2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT Project_513/2

27 Photos

Going alphabetically by automaker, Evans shares his recent experience with the Audi RS E-Tron GT Project_513/2 (gallery above). Yes, that is a complicated name for a vehicle. It is a special project from the Audi Exclusive personalization division to create an E-Tron GT to look like the original prototype. The company is making just 75 of them, and they're only available in the United States.

Miersma is driving the Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited. This is another limited-edition model, with a run of 1,966 units. It features retro styling touches like a white grille and a contrasting roof. The Limited version gains 29-inch all-terrain tires, leather-trimmed seats, and white door panels.

Turkus is spending time with a Honda Accord in the range-topping Touring trim. Compared to lesser models, it has amenities like a 6.0-inch heads-up display, Bose 12-speaker stereo, and heated and ventilated front seats.

Neff is at the wheel of the little Nissan Kicks, which receives some updates for the 2023 model year. It has a 7.0-inch infotainment system and improved standard safety tech. The higher-spec SV grade gets things like adaptive cruise control and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. The range-topping SR has LED headlights and automatic climate control. Plus, an optional Premium package adds heated seats and an eight-speaker Bose stereo.

A major reason we do the Test Car Happy Hour every week is to answer your questions. Join us during the stream and let our talented editors share their experiences with you. They're ready to help you.