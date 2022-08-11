Listen to this article

We knew from spy photos this was coming but now it is official and unveiled in full – the Bronco and Bronco Sport receive Heritage and Heritage Limited edition models to celebrate the original 1966 Ford Bronco. The special-edition models will be available for the full Bronco portfolio for the 2023 model year, which includes the two- and four-door Bronco and the Bronco Sport. The automaker will produce just 1,966 units of each model to commemorate the year the original Bronco was launched.

The larger Bronco Heritage, in both two- and four-door versions, comes with a two-tone paint job with signature Oxford White accents. The same hue can be found on the radiator grille and the 17-inch vintage-looking wheels. Another throwback to the original Bronco is the squared fenders with Sasquatch-width fender flares. The standard equipment also includes a powder-coated steel bumper with built-in recovery points and fog lamps. If you go for the Bronco Heritage Limited, it brings gloss-black 17-inch wheels with classic “dog dish” centers.

Available in five paint colors, the Bronco Heritage Edition is powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged gas engine with either a 7-speed manual gearbox or an optional 10-speed automatic. Upgrading to the Heritage Limited Edition brings the larger 2.7-liter V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It also has features not available on the Heritage Edition, including additional Bronco badging and new different seat upholstery.

Even though the Bronco Sport was not originally available when the Bronco was launched in 1966, Ford says the smaller brother will also be sold with vintage visual enhancements. Built on the Big Bend series, just like the larger Bronco Heritage Edition, the Bronco Sport Heritage Edition comes with the same white grille and other accents, as well as a contrasting roof to mimic the styling of the original Bronco.

While the 1.5-liter turbo engine under the hood is in stock form, there are other hardware upgrades, such as retuned front struts and springs, as well as the HOSS system which increases the ride height. The Heritage Limited Edition models get larger 29-inch all-terrain tires and leather-trimmed seats with white door inserts. The more expensive variant also brings the larger and more powerful 2.0-liter EcoBoost under the hood.

Speaking of prices, the Bronco Sport Heritage Edition has an MSRP of $34,245, while the Bronco Sport Heritage Limited starts at $44,655. In turn, the Bronco Heritage Edition kicks off at $44,305 and the Bronco Heritage Limited starts at $66,895. The order books for the smaller member of the Bronco family are now open, while the larger Bronco will go on sale later this year.