We know Ferrari is cooking up something special for the 812 Superfast. Our first clue came way back in June 2020, when a black test car was caught turning laps at Ferrari's Fiorano circuit. Occasional sightings have graced our digital halls since then, with the most recent being spy shots from March 22. Camouflage coverings replaced the basic black body, suggesting a final production form was hiding underneath.

That leaves the world with just one question: when will it be revealed? The answer might be May 5 if a post at Ferrari Chat is to be believed, and there's very good reason to believe it. That's because it comes from legendary Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, who actually mentioned two dates for the future Ferrari. In a short post that just went up today, the first date is April 21 where the car will be shown to a select audience of potential buyers. As for the rest of the world, a press release is said to be coming on May 5.

No, it's not an official confirmation but it's certainly credible. It also lines up with recent 812 sightings and news, not the least of which being a video from Ferrari that allegedly went out to the aforementioned group of buyers, stating a reveal was coming soon. That video showed up on February 18 – Enzo Ferrari's birthday – so as we move into mid-April, the term coming soon holds considerably more immediacy.

What we don't yet know is the name for this amped-up 812. Rumors have it reviving the GTO moniker, which could be quite appropriate as this might be the last naturally-aspirated, front-engined V12 Ferrari of them all. It will also be the most powerful, so those three iconic letters would certainly be a proper fit. We've also heard talk of the Daytona coming back, and there was even some speculation that it could get the name of a race track, such as Imola. There's also the possibility that the new 812 could wear a VS badge, taken directly from the February 18 announcement simply calling it a Versione Speciale, or special version.

In any case, it's highly likely that we only have a few more weeks of suspense before all is revealed.