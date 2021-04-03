GMC is introducing an SUV companion to its "zero limits, all-electric supertruck" unveiled back in October 2020. Extensively teased on social media, the sports utility vehicle should live up to the hype considering the pickup version has some mind-boggling technical specifications. The juicy numbers of the electric ute should be inherited to some extent by the SUV, although it's best to wait for the official debut before jumping to conclusions.

The design should be largely borrowed from the truck, with the obvious exception of the rear section where it will have an enclosed cabin with a generous cargo area and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. GMC is unlikely to make any major changes to the interior where we're expecting to see a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster joined by a large 13.4-inch touchscreen for the infotainment display.

The GMC Hummer EV will offer a lot of tech goodies, varying from the Enhanced Super Cruise and CrabWalk Mode (four-wheel steering) to a Watts to Freedom launch mode and an Extract Mode. The latter lifts the pickup almost six inches thanks to the air suspension to get the electric truck out of a sticky situation. Logic tells us the SUV will have these features as well, thus making it a reputable off-roader for the electric era.

Making use of GM’s new Ultium batteries, the GMC Hummer EV SUV is expected to offer a minimum of 250 miles of range, with the more expensive ones likely to surpass the 300-mile mark. Depending on the trim level, the zero-emissions SUV will probably be available with a choice between two or three electric motors, offering all the instant torque you could ever need.

The pickup goes on sale this fall in the fully loaded Edition 1, but there's a pretty good chance its SUV counterpart will be available at a later date.

We will have all the details soon as the livestream starts at 5 PM Eastern / 9 PM GMT.