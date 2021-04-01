Volkswagen's plan for the future takes a big bet on electric cars. The company has promised to offer 75 EVs by the end of the decade, and it'll be a rollercoaster of a journey for VW to get there. That future could include a new all-electric pickup truck if recent comments from the company indicate its intent. KDesign AG whipped up a pair of renderings that preview what the pickup could look like if VW were to give it the green light.

There aren't many surprises here. VW's ID sub-brand styling adapts well to the pickup truck body. The thin grille, sleek headlights, and stylized lower bumper fit seamlessly onto the truck's front end. The headlights bleed over the front wheels and into an elegant body crease down the side, while a front skid plate and wheel cladding add the right dose of ruggedness. It even sports "Voltswagen" front and rear license plates.

The rear is a bit bulbous, but it does feature the ID's full-width taillight element. Adding some sporty styling is a body crease over the rear wheel wells. The renderings look a lot like the VW Atlas Tonak Concept the company introduced at the 2018 New York Auto Show. It rode on VW's MQB modular platform that also underpinned the Atlas SUV, though the concept was lengthened into a full-size offering, which isn't what VW was hinting at with its comments about a new MEB-platform based BEV pickup.

It'd be in the mid-size range or "maybe something a little bit larger," according to Volkswagen of America Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy Hein Schafer, who was responding to a comment about VW offering a Ford Maverick competitor on a recent Autoline After Hours episode. It wasn't the company's first comment about such a model, either. Thomas Ulbrich, VW's board member for electric mobility, had said in August 2020 that the company was exploring producing an MEB platform-based EV pickup.