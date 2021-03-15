When it comes to engine options, you won't find another automotive segment offering buyers more choices than full-size pickup trucks. That applies to Detroit automakers, but General Motors could be reducing those options for 2022-model-year half-ton models from Chevrolet and GMC.

Specifically, the 4.3-liter V6 and a version of the 5.3-liter V8 are apparently getting the axe. Pickup Truck + SUV Talk reportedly heard the news directly from GM during a virtual presentation as part of the 2021 Work Truck Show, which took place remotely last week. The turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder will serve as the base engine, while the 6.2-liter V8 is optional in some applications. As for the 5.3-liter, the L82 version with Active Fuel Management (AFM) is cut, but the L84 edition with Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) endures.

With 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque, the boosted 2.7-liter is an upgrade over the outgoing V6 in every metric. The naturally-aspired 4.3-liter engine developed 285 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque. The 5.3-liter V8 continues to develop 355 hp with 383 lb-ft of twist, while the range-topping 6.2-liter V8 makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of twist. The turbocharged 3.0-liter Duramax diesel is also part of the Silverado and Sierra lineup, however it's not available in work truck or lower-spec configurations.

Presently, Chevrolet offers the 4.3-liter V6 and 5.3-liter AFM V8 engines on WT, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss trim levels. Additionally, the 6.2-liter V8 is only optional for the Custom Trail Boss. On the GMC side, the V6 and 5.3 AFM engines are only offered with the base Sierra trim. With the V6 cut, one would assume base pricing for the new models will increase accordingly, but that information is unknown at this time.

It's certainly a bit strange to learn about such fundamental engine changes from a major automaker through an obscure trade show. That's especially true when it involves the best-selling vehicle segment in the United States. Motor1.com contacted General Motors to confirm the changes, but a reply wasn't received prior to this article posting. If we receive fresh news, we'll certainly jump in with an update.