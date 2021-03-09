GMC will give its Sierra 1500 pickup truck a new entry-level trim for the 2021 model year, according to a new GM Authority report. The publication says that the GM brand will call the new trim the Elevation, which is strange considering the automaker already offers a trim of the same name. However, it’s not an unprecedented move. GMC has done the same on the Canyon, offering both the regular Elevation and the entry-level Elevation Standard trims.

It would appear GMC is doing it again with the Sierra 1500, and we’ve reached out to GMC for more information. According to the publication, GM’s vehicle codes reveal the entry-level Elevation trim with a 3VL code and the standard Elevation trim with 3SB. The outlet further reveals that the new trim is only available with the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder that produces 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 348 pound-feet (473 Newton-meters) of torque. Thee engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The entry-level Elevation is only available on the Sierra’s Double Cab and Crew Cab/Short Bed body configurations with four-wheel drive. Standard equipment includes a bed-mounted 120-volt power outlet and a 40/20/40 split front seat. GM Authority also discovered the entry-level trim’s lack of available options compared to the regular Elevation trim. Photos of the truck aren’t available, nor is the pricing for the trim, though we’ll update the story if we hear back from the automaker.

The addition of the new entry-level Elevation trim would be but one change GMC has so far made to the 2021 Sierra. Earlier this year, GMC added its trick MultiPro tailgate as standard equipment across all Sierra 1500 trims except for the base Sierra. It’s not clear if the new entry-level Elevation trim will offer the tailgate. We’ll keep an eye out for more information about the model to see how what it has to offer.