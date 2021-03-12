We spied the Volkswagen ID.6 for the first time last year and it seems that work on the seven-seat electric crossover is almost done. According to a new report, it will make a debut in production form during April’s Shanghai Auto Show, two years after it was previewed during the same event as the Volkswagen ID. Roomzz concept.

Automotive News reports the German manufacturer will unveil two versions of the EV during the Shanghai exhibition, dubbed the ID6 X and ID6 Cross. Both will be manufactured by the company’s two Chinese joint ventures and will be marketed as more affordable Tesla Model X alternatives in China.

"With the ID6 X and ID6 Cross we are presenting at the Shanghai motor show a seven-seat SUV especially designed for the Chinese market," Ralf Brandstaetter, VW brand CEO, told reporters on March 5.

More importantly, the publication claims the ID.6 could be introduced to the US market as well. A spokesman for the automaker told AN an American launch is "conceivable," though nothing else is known at the moment. One thing VW made pretty clear, however, is that it has no intentions to sell the ID.6 in one form or another in Europe.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz

15 Photos

Just like the rest of Volkswagen’s ID family members, the ID.6 will ride on the manufacturer’s MEB electric vehicle platform. The concept was equipped with an electric motor with a peak output of horsepower (225 kilowatts) and an 82-kilowatt-hour battery for an estimated range of 280 miles (450 kilometers) in the WLTP test.

Mass production of the ID.6 for the Chinese market should begin shortly after the Shanghai Auto Show. If it gets the green light, it will probably arrive in the United States at some point next year.