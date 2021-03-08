The refreshed 2022 Kia Stinger is finally nearing a debut in the United States after already having a premiere in South Korea and Europe. The American version premieres on March 16.

The teaser image shows off the Stinger's updated headlights that now have two strips of running lights on the top and bottom of the lamp. It appears almost identical to the design on the South Korean model. The only major change is the amber turn signal at the corner of the American version.

There might be other subtle changes like the tweaks to the lights on the American-market model, but they should be largely the same. At the back, the South Korean vehicle adopts full-length taillights, and the higher trim levels gain larger exhaust pipes. An optional package adds matte black to the rear wing, fender trim, mirror caps, and 19-inch wheels.

Inside, the refreshed Stinger adopts a 10.25-inch infotainment screen to replace the 8.0-inch display. There are also nicer materials around the cabin.

The 2022 Stinger will allegedly come with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts), rather than the existing 2.0-liter turbo with 255 hp (190 kW). There's reportedly a slight tweak to the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 that pushes the output to 368 hp (274 kW), instead of 365 hp (272 kW) for the current tune.

The 2022 Stinger allegedly has a $3,000 price increase to the base price. However, there's a $3,800 discount for people leasing the range-topping GT2 grade for 24 months, according to Cars Direct. For folks looking to buy, Kia is offering 0.9 percent interest for 60-month financing and a $1,000 incentive if you're coming from a competing brand.

Following the March 16 debut, expect the updated Stinger to be on sale within a few months in the US.