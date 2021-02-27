Inspiration can come from anywhere, especially for designers. We've heard these creatives talk several times before about what inspired them to pen their creations, and we weren't actually surprised. The designer of the new Ford F-150 Raptor said that he was inspired by Iron Man, while a Mansory lawnmower (yes, there's one) was born thanks to the super-sleek Air Jordan XI Jubilee.

John Geiger, a sneaker designer, was apparently inspired by the GMC Hummer EV with its latest creation, the GMC Hummer EV 002 Low Lunar There's just one problem, though – we're not seeing it.

If we're to take GMC's word on this sneaker design, you'll get lost in navigating through the flowery words of the short press release about the show you see above. GMC describes the Hummer EV as revolutionary, and, we believe that to some extent. The company also describes the footwear as revolutionary – we're not so sure on that one.

In fairness to Geiger, he explained how he drew inspiration from Hummer EV into designing his shoe. He said that when he entered the EV truck and started it, the lunar landscape startup graphic gave him the idea.

The GMC Hummer EV 002 Low Lunar has a sticker price of $320 on John Geiger's website but you can't order it right now since it's currently sold out in all sizes. It's a limited-edition shoe anyway, so the hype could be real for this pair.

Don't get me wrong – I'm a sneakerhead myself and I do love how this newest John Geiger looks, but we just can't point out the connection between the EV truck and this moon-printed rubber shoe. If you can, humor us and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.