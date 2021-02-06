Where’s the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Supercab? Well, it’s not coming according to a recent interview with Ford at Ford Authority. There are no strange engineering reasons or supply chain problems. Instead, Ford customers made this decision all on their own since nobody bought the previous generation Raptor in Supercab configuration. When it comes to building a profitable organization you typically stop selling the products the customer simply doesn’t want.

It’s no secret that the Ford F-150 Raptor is a luxury product. When purchasing a truck for work, nobody needs over a foot of suspension travel and a Baja mode. Instead, the F-150 Raptor is an aspirational purchase for those who love Ford products and trucks. These customers must afford the Raptor’s steep starting price of around $60,000, which means every ounce of usability helps justify this luxury purchase.

With the business case as clear as day, it was a no brainer for Ford to kill off the less practical Raptor Supercab and give customers the four full doors of the Supercrew that they favor. There may be a small subset of Raptor Supercab enthusiasts who will miss the smaller F-150 Raptor offering, but Ford cannot run a multi-national corporation catering to minute markets that do not justify a business case.

If you’d prefer a smaller off-road capable truck, then something like the Jeep Gladiator, Chevy Colorado ZR2, and upcoming Ford Ranger Raptor will fill the void. There’s no denying the importance of market segmentation, however, you need to ensure that your segments are justified. For the potential F-150 Raptor owners who are disinterested in the Supercrew F-150 Raptor, Ford can eventually offer them the smaller Ranger Raptor, or direct them to their used car lot.