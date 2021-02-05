Sure, a starting price of $298,000 for a Mustang is hard to fathom. Then again, this is no ordinary pony car as it looks like it traveled back in time to the late 1960s and took along for the ride today’s technology. Originally announced in May last year, Classic Recreation’s first build of the 1967 Shelby GT500CR Mustang is now complete.

It blends the classic ‘Stang look with modern manufacturing techniques as the pony car has a full carbon fiber body making it about 600 pounds (272 kilograms) lighter than Classic Recreation’s standard Shelby GT500CR. The Carbon Edition was developed in collaboration with SpeedKore, starting off with a 1967 steel GT500CR that was scanned, designed, and engineered in CAD before being permanently enshrined in plugs.

Gallery: 1967 Shelby GT500CR Mustang by Classic Recreations

21 Photos

The end result is an “exact-match replication” thanks to perfectly aligned panels and blemish-free bodywork. The autoclave-cured body panels have an exposed carbon fiber weave completed by candy red stripes, while other colors are available upon request. It sits on 18-inch Forgeline three-piece wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Rival S measuring 275/35/18 front and 335/30/18 rear.

The stopping power is provided by six-piston Wilwood calipers with 14-inch rotors at the front and four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors for the rear. The rotors at both axles are slotted, cross-drilled, and vented, with an adjustable rear-proportioning valve also installed to control the balance of pressure between the front and rear brakes.

At the heart of Classic Recreations’ 1967 Shelby GT500CR Mustang is a Ford 5.2-liter Coyote (Gen 3) engine with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger for a massive output of 810 horsepower and 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque. All that American muscle is channeled to the road via Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission (with paddle shifters).

Images of the interior have not been provided, but we do know there's an Alcantara headliner and leather upholstery. Shelby custom red gauges have been installed, including a new speedometer that goes all the way up to 200 mph to reflect the Mustang’s newly gained capabilities. The Kicker audio system and Kenwood infotainment round off the changes.

You don’t have to pay nearly $300,000 as Classic Recreations is offering a base GT500CR with the full carbon fiber body from $265,000 before options. This limited-run Carbon Edition featured here costs more due to the extra custom bits that make it even more of an eye-catcher.