It was just earlier this month when we received spy photos of a refreshed version of the Lancia Ypsilon. The small hatchback remains the Italian brand’s only model and it’s currently available only in its home market. Industry specialists signaled the fabled brand could even disappear. Apparently, nothing of this is true.

Lancia is now part of the newly-formed Stellantis manufacturer, which has 14 brands under its umbrella. Yesterday, the automaker had an online press conference detailing its first steps. Stellantis will be headquartered in Amsterdam and will be led by Carlos Tavares who takes the role of the company’s CEO. More interestingly, the 14 marques have been divided into different groups by their position on the market.

Surprisingly, Lancia is listed as a Premium brand together with Alfa Romeo and DS. The Italian brand has Luca Napolitano as its CEO and stands a step above Opel and Peugeot, which are described as Upper mainstream.

Stellantis’ short press release to the media doesn’t provide more information about what this new segmentation means for Lancia. Everything the automaker is willing to say for now is that the brand falls in the same category as Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Opel, and Peugeot in terms of design. This group of brands has Jean-Pierre Ploue as a design chief.

We hope there will be more information about Lancia’s future very, very soon. At a glance, it may seem that the brand could benefit from technologies borrowed from Alfa Romeo and even begin a new life with an updated model range, but we don’t want to speculate before Stellantis releases more official information. For now, we are super excited to see Lancia is not dead.