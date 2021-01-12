Rumor has it that the fifth installment of the Forza Horizon game series is coming this year. But while that isn't confirmed, Microsoft Studios wants you to turn your attention to the latest update to the Forza Horizon 4 instead.

For the FH4 Series 31 update, the creators from Playground Games are adding the Chevy Corvette C8 into the lineup, giving gamers of all ages a taste of the first mid-engine Vette. For those still waiting for their units to be delivered, maybe you could try this one to satisfy the itch.

Posted over on Facebook by the Corvette fan page itself (embedded above), the Forza Horizon 4 teaser shows a red Stingray in the virtual world. We have to say, the graphics are astounding, and that's one of the things we love about this racing video game. The FH4 Series 31 update will arrive soon, specifically on January 14, 2021.

The Forza Horizon 4 has been known to add great cars in its lineup over the years. A previous update back in April 2020 added a 1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT Twin Turbo, 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S, and two Formula D cars (#117 Ferrari 599 and #777 Chevrolet Corvette).

Back in October, the GMC Syclone and Typhoon both returned to the video game lineup after a long absence. The latest FH4 Series 30 update back in December added a fictional vehicle into the mix, the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH from Cyberpunk 2077, giving you a taste of its racing prowess beyond the retro-futuristic world.

Know more about the FH4 Series 31 update in the Forza video below, complete with an interview with Corvette Racing Driver and 2020 IMSA GTLM Champion Jordan Taylor.