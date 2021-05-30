Love it or hate it, the Lamborghini Sian is one of the craziest hypercars on sale right now. As only 63 will be built, it’s quite a moment when anybody takes delivery of the limited-run special. Recent footage from TheTFJJ showcases one of the three Sian’s located in the UK being delivered and prowling around the streets of London.

The latest Lamborghini hypercar marks the Italian automaker’s first foray into performance hybrid technology. However, in favor of using batteries to store the extra juice, the Sian uses a supercapacitor to distribute another 34 horsepower (25 kilowatts). Working in tandem with the 6.5-liter V12 engine from the Aventador SVJ, the car produces a grand total of 819 hp (602 kW) – making it the most powerful Lamborghini ever.

Gallery: Lamborghini Sian In Purple, Green, And White

17 Photos

Despite the addition of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the Sian still keeps the same V12 exhaust note that purists will know and love. Hearing the 12-cylinder soundtrack bellow through the streets of London is clearly quite an event.

Regardless, it would be impossible not to talk about the exterior aesthetic of the vehicle. We’ve seen plenty of publicity photos from dealerships and studios, and it’s clear that the Sian looks just as bonkers in the flesh. Parked next to a Bugatti Chiron – towards the end of the video – it’s clear that the Italian hypercar looks like nothing else on the road.

While the Sian uses some of the most advanced technology available, it marks a celebration of the birth of the brand. The production run of 63 coupes – and 19 roadsters – references the year 1963, when Ferruccio Lamborghini founded his company.